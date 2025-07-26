HOUSTON (AP) — Shea Langeliers and Lawrence Butler homered, Nick Kurtz followed his historic four-homer game with two hits and the Athletics won their third straight game, beating the Houston Astros 5-1 on Saturday night.

A night after becoming the first major league rookie to hit four home runs in a game, Kurtz went 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. He’s batting .549 during the streak.

Langeliers led off the sixth inning by sending Bennett Sousa’s 3-2 fastball into the Crawford Boxes in lerft for his 16th home run of the season and a 2-0 lead.

With two on and two out and the A’s clinging to a 2-1 in the ninth, Butler launched a 1-2 fastball from Hector Neris 409 feet to right for his 15th home run.

The Athletics limited the Astros to four hits. Jacob Lopez went the first 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run. After Justin Sterner allowed a run in 1 2/3 innings, Sean Newcomb (3-5) struck out four while facing the minimum in the seventh and eighth. Mason Miller finished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Astros All-Star Hunter Brown (9-5) allowed one run on four hits over five innings, lowering his ERA to 2.54, but he failed to pitch into the sixth inning for the third straight.

Key moment

Butler three-run homer in the ninth increased the A’s lead to four runs.

Key stat

Houston's opponents have scored first in a franchise-record 17 straight games.

Up next

Houston LHP Colton Gordon (4-2 4.53 ERA) was set to face RHP J.T. Ginn (1-2 4.50 ERA) on Sunday in the series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb