LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are featuring four promotional giveaways around Shohei Ohtani this season, including a pair of bobblehead nights.

Ohtani bobbleheads will be given to the first 40,000 fans for a May 16 game against Cincinnati and an Ohtani hat at the July 22 contest against San Francisco, the Dodgers said Wednesday. Another bobblehead night will be Aug. 28 against Baltimore, and Ohtani shirts are the item on Sept. 21 against Colorado.

Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers in December.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a bobblehead night on June 13 against Texas after agreeing to a $325 million, 12-year contract.

. Other featured bobbleheads this season include Freddie Freeman, Brusdar Graterol (April 13), Walker Buehler (April 20), Will Smith (May 18), Mookie Betts (May 21), Tyler Glasnow (June 1), Bobby Miller (July 3) and Jason Heyward (July 6).

