DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had three hits, James Paxton pitched seven smooth innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 9-5 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series between the top and bottom teams in the NL West.

Miguel Rojas and Jason Heyward also had three hits apiece for the first-place Dodgers, who finished with 14. Freddie Freeman walked five times, one shy of a major league record.

Ohtani doubled twice, drove in a run and had his third multi-hit performance in his past four games, a stretch in which he has seven hits in 15 at-bats. The two-time AL MVP entered second in the majors in extra-base hits, tied for fifth in hits and sixth in batting average.

Paxton (7-1) permitted just one run and two hits in his longest outing of the season. He had a season-high eight strikeouts and walked only one.

Los Angeles left 13 runners on base, equaling a season high.

The loss was the Rockies’ sixth in their past eight games and 12th in 16 games in June. During that stretch, they’ve been outscored by a 109-66 margin.

Jacob Stallings, Greg Jones and Hunter Goodman homered for Colorado, which got four runs in the ninth off reliever J.P. Feyereisen. Jones’ home run, which came as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, was his first career hit.

Cal Quantrill (6-5) gave up seven hits and three earned runs in five innings. The 29-year-old right-hander entered 6-1 with a 1.91 ERA over his previous eight starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: SS Mookie Betts (fractured left hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list, with manager Dave Roberts saying the 2018 AL MVP will miss roughly six to eight weeks. … Los Angeles recalled OF Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Rockies: Reinstated RHP Jake Bird (right elbow inflammation) and RHP Justin Lawrence (right shoulder strain) from the 15-day IL. … Placed LHP Josh Rogers (rotator cuff strain) on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 14. … Optioned RHP Angel Chivilli to Double-A Hartford.

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (1-4, 4.64 ERA) pitches Tuesday against LHP Austin Gomber (1-4, 4.36).

