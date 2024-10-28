NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was in the starting lineup as the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, two days after the star partially dislocated his left shoulder.

Ohtani got hurt sliding into second base when he was caught stealing to end the seventh inning of Saturday night’s 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 2 at Los Angeles.

Seeking their eighth title and second in five years, the Dodgers lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Walker Buehler starts Game 3 for Los Angeles against Clarke Schmidt.

Ohtani clutched his left forearm after being tagged by shortstop Anthony Volpe for the final out in the seventh on a feetfirst slide Saturday night. He laid near the bag for a couple of minutes before being tended to by athletic trainers and leaving the field.

The likely NL MVP was 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 2. He is 1 for 8 in the first two games of the Fall Classic and is batting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in his first postseason in the majors.

A two-time AL MVP with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani joined the Dodgers last December for a record $700 million, 10-year contract.

The 30-year-old Ohtani hit .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases, becoming the first player with at least 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a season. The two-way star did not pitch this season while recovering from elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, and has been limited to designated hitter.

