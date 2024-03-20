Shohei Ohtani picked up a pair of hits in his Los Angeles Dodgers debut Wednesday as they beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in Seoul.

After grounding into a fielder's choice in his first at-bat, Ohtani singled to right and stole second off Padres starter Yu Darvish. Darvish and Ohtani each played for the Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan's NPB League before their arrival in MLB.

After another fielder's choice in his third time at the plate and a groundout back to the pitcher in the seventh inning, Ohtani singled in a run in the eighth, picking up his first Dodger RBI and extending the team's lead over the Padres to 5-2. L.A. would go on to win by that same score.

Mookie Betts, Jason Heyward, Gavin Lux and Kike Hernandez all drove in runs as the Dodgers jumped out to a 1-0 start on the season.

Ohtani and Co. will wrap up the Seoul Series on Thursday before returning to spring training on Sunday. They will play three additional spring games before hosting the St. Louis Cardinals next Thursday on Opening Day.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his much-anticipated Dodgers debut Thursday going up against San Diego's Joe Musgrove.