CINCINNATI (AP) — Will Smith had an RBI double in the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Shohei Ohtani struck out four times in a major league game for the sixth time, but it was the first time it happened in his first four at-bats. The reigning NL MVP also had a nine-game hitting streak snapped.

The Dodgers got three hits from Freddie Freeman, including a game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning, and Tommy Edman had a two-run homer in the first inning.

Former Cincinnati closer Alexis Díaz (1-0), who was dealt to the Dodgers on May 29, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Jake Fraley and Noelvi Marte homered for the Reds, who have dropped their last two games after winning four straight. Fraley had a two-run shot to right in the fourth inning tie it at 2-all and Marte followed two batters later with a drive to right to give Cincinnati the lead.

Michael Conforto drew a walk off Emilio Pagán (2-3) to lead off the ninth and scored when Smith lined a double off the left-field wall with two outs.

Alex Vesia retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his fourth save.

Key moment

The Dodgers trailed 4-2 before evening it in the seventh inning on RBI base hits by Smith and Freeman.

Key stat

Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo, whose 11 strikeouts were one off his career high, is the 13th MLB pitcher to strike out Ohtani three times in a game. Justin Verlander and Justus Sheffield have done it twice.

Up next

Ohtani (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is expected to go four innings Wednesday in his seventh start of the season for the Dodgers. RHP Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.69 ERA) gets the call for Cincinnati.

___

