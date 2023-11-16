Shohei Ohtani is an MVP for the second time in his career.

The Los Angeles Angels two-way star unanimously won the award over Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien. The award is voted on annually by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Ronald Acuna Jr. also won the award unanimously in the National League, beating out Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The top free agent in this year’s class, Ohtani had one of the best individual seasons in MLB history in 2023. He led the league in home runs (44), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654) and OPS (1.066) and was having a dominant season on the mound before an elbow injury forced him to stop pitching in late August. He finished the campaign 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132.0 innings, putting him near the top among starters in strikeouts-per-nine-innings.

Ohtani continued to hit until early September before an oblique strain ended his season altogether. He had Tommy John surgery later that month and won’t pitch next season, but he is expected to be ready to DH on Opening Day.

The Oshu, Japan, native also had Tommy John after the 2018 season, keeping him off the mound for all of 2019 and most of 2020. It is expected Ohtani will be back on the mound in 2025 if all goes well with his recovery.

In addition to his MVP award in 2021, Ohtani is a former Rookie of the Year award winner, a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger in addition to his two MVP awards. He’s also finished as high as fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

Meanwhile, Acuna led the National League in hits (217), runs (149), stolen bases (73), on-base percentage (.416) and OPS (1.012). He also had 40 home runs and 106 RBI while helping lead the Braves to the best regular season record in baseball and sixth straight division title.

He also became the first player in MLB history to record a 40-homer, 70-steal season.

Acuna wins the award just two years after tearing his ACL, which caused him to miss much of the 2021 season as the Braves went on to win their first World Series since 1995.

The 25-year-old puts the MVP in his trophy case next to his Rookie of the Year award from 2018, Silver Sluggers awards in 2019, 2020 and 2023, as well as four NL All-Star nominations.