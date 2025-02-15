DUNEDIN - Defensive standout Andres Gimenez was the feature acquisition for Toronto in the four-player trade between the Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians last December.

But right-hander Nick Sandlin was no mere throw-in. The sidearmer gives Toronto's new-look relief crew some much-needed variety and depth.

"He's kind of the underrated guy of the bullpen," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Saturday. "I was just as thrilled to get him as we were Andres."

Sandlin posted an 8-0 record and 3.75 earned-run average in 68 appearances last season. He had 68 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings and held opposing batters to a .222 average.

"He's really useful," Schneider said. "Low maintenance and understands exactly what he needs to do to be good."

The second-round pick out of Southern Mississippi made his big-league debut with Cleveland in 2021. He impressed in his rookie campaign and has primarily served as a reliable middle-inning option.

Sandlin boasts a strong splitter that he uses with a slider and a mid-90s fastball. His unique arm angle makes him a particularly appealing option as a look-changer on the mound.

"I try to get down in there as much as I can at this point," Sandlin said. "It's mostly sidearm, just trying to create a little deception, a little something different for hitters to have to pick up the ball from."

A 67th overall draft selection in 2018, Sandlin had spent his entire big-league career with Cleveland. The Guardians acquired first baseman Spencer Horwitz and outfield prospect Nick Mitchell in the deal.

Sandlin said he needed a little time to process being traded for the first time.

"After a couple days went by, I just started to get excited for what's to come," he said. "I'm happy to be here and I'm ready to get rolling."

The addition of Gimenez, meanwhile, gives the Blue Jays a solid core in the middle infield with the return of a healthy Bo Bichette after an injury-plagued campaign. Gimenez has won the Gold Glove award at second base for three straight seasons.

"He's somebody that pitchers love to have behind them," Sandlin said. "He's just a very complete player."

Toronto's bullpen struggled mightily over a 74-88 campaign last year, finishing last in the American League in ERA (4.82).

Former closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., was non-tendered by the team. Jeff Hoffman, who signed a three-year deal as a free agent, is expected to fill the ninth-inning role.

Yimi Garcia, who was moved out at the trade deadline last summer, returned on a two-year deal. Chad Green and Erik Swanson are other high-leverage options in a bullpen that will likely include Sandlin, left-hander Brendon Little and perhaps Yariel Rodriguez.

Among the many relievers vying to make the big-league cut are Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., Ryan Burr and Nick Robertson.

"I thought we did a good job of adding guys that have great track records of success," Green said. "Obviously Hoffman and getting Yimi back is huge and Sandlin (too), I thought we added some good pieces.

"Obviously the name of the game is staying healthy and letting guys do their thing."

On the mound, Sandlin will hunch his five-foot-11 175-pound frame down low and explode forward with a long extension. Coupled with a sidearm slot and a variety of wrist angles, it's a delivery that can leave opponents guessing.

"It's different and that's what you want in a bullpen," Green said. "You don't want eight guys doing the exact same thing. I think that's great that he's different than the rest of us.

"You need a guy that's a little funky and has that outlier pitch."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.