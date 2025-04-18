Snow forces Rockies to postpone Friday's game against Nationals, set to play doubleheader on Sunday

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have postponed Friday's game against the Washington Nationals because of rain and snow in the Denver area.

The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a split doubleheader, with the first game at 1:10 p.m. MT and the second at 6:10 p.m. The Rockies also said that Saturday's game has been moved one hour later to 2:10 p.m.

The forecast in Denver improves throughout the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s by Sunday.

The Rockies and Nationals probably won't mind a day of rest. Colorado is off to a 3-15 start this season and recently fired hitting coach Hensley Meulens, replacing him with Clint Hurdle.

Washington has a 7-12 record and is coming off two straight losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

