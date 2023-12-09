Shohei Ohtani broke the news on Instagram Saturday afternoon that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sparking a frenzy on social media.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the deal would be worth $700M over 10 years and carrying the largest guarantee in sports history.

Passan added that the two-way superstar's contract has significant deferrals that include most of his salary. In deferring the money, it reduces the cost of the competitive-balance-tax hit.

The $700 million Shohei Ohtani will receive from the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest guarantee in sports history. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2023

Ohtani's deal surpasses New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and Texas Rangers' Corey Seager as the most for a free agent.

Shohei Ohtani just made HISTORY with his contract, here's a look at some of the biggest free agent signings in baseball. pic.twitter.com/snJpzeuNs5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 9, 2023

MLB gave Dodgers fans their first look at their new big three with Mookie Betts, Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman dressed in the iconic white and blue uniform.

2024 can't come soon enough 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d8pDHhFxHI — MLB (@MLB) December 9, 2023

Canadian and former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto chimed in on X saying, "I chortled out loud in a shop. Person asked if I was ok."

I chortled out loud in a shop. Person asked if I was ok. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) December 9, 2023

Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette did the math, noting that Ohtani will make "$7,991 an hour - 24 hours a day every day."

$70 million a year for next 10 years for Shohei Ohtani with L.A. Dodgers. That works out to $191,780 a day - every day of the year. Or $7,991 an hour - 24 hours a day every day. Not bad. https://t.co/0FO4EKh20e — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 9, 2023

MLB Network shared Ohtani's career offensive numbers at Dodger Stadium, his new home ballpark for the next decade.

Shohei Ohtani's career offensive numbers at Dodger Stadium:



15 games

.357/.457/.679

10-for-28 with 5 extra-base hits

4 RBI

1 HR pic.twitter.com/FbfCmFCwa8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 9, 2023

Dalton Feely of Jomboy Media posted out that Ohtani's $70M per season is more than the current payroll of eight MLB teams for the 2024 season.