Social media reacts to Ohtani's record deal with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani broke the news on Instagram Saturday afternoon that he would be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sparking a frenzy on social media. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the deal would be worth $700M over 10 years and carrying the largest guarantee in sports history.

Passan added that the two-way superstar's contract has significant deferrals that include most of his salary. In deferring the money, it reduces the cost of the competitive-balance-tax hit. 

Ohtani's deal surpasses New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and Texas Rangers' Corey Seager as the most for a free agent.

MLB gave Dodgers fans their first look at their new big three with Mookie Betts, Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman dressed in the iconic white and blue uniform.

Canadian and former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto chimed in on X saying, "I chortled out loud in a shop. Person asked if I was ok."

Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette did the math, noting that Ohtani will make "$7,991 an hour - 24 hours a day every day." 

MLB Network shared Ohtani's career offensive numbers at Dodger Stadium, his new home ballpark for the next decade.

Dalton Feely of Jomboy Media posted out that Ohtani's $70M per season is more than the current payroll of eight MLB teams for the 2024 season.