ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado drove in three runs, Sonny Gray gave up three hits in seven innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Friday night.

Gray (4-1) walked one and struck out five in his longest outing of the season as the Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak. Gray retired the last eight and 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

The White Sox lost their fourth game in a row. It was the ninth time they were shut out this season.

JoJo Romero pitched a perfect eighth and Ryan Helsley retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to earn his 11th save in 12 opportunities.

Arenado’s two-run double gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the first inning. It was Arenado’s first multi-RBI game since April 21.

He doubled again in the fifth to score Willson Contreras and make it 3-0. The hit knocked White Sox starter Brad Keller from the game.

Contreras had three hits, walked, stole a base and scored twice.

Keller (0-1) allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five.

Jared Shuster pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the White Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: INF Danny Mendick was scratched from the lineup due to lower back tightness.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 1 and RHP Kyle Leahy was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

RHP Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.64 ERA) will start for the Cardinals against RHP Erick Fedde (2-0, 2.60 ERA) on Saturday. Lynn, who pitched for the White Sox from 2001-03, is making his 10th career start against Chicago but first since 2019 as a member of the Texas Rangers. Fedde is coming off a career-high 8 1/3 innings in his last outing against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

