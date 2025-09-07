ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sonny Gray took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat San Francisco 4-3 Sunday to leave the Giants four games back for the last NL wild card.

Gray (13-8) allowed three runs, two hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. He walked his first two batters in the sixth, struck out Heliot Ramos and allowed Rafael Devers' RBI single to center.

Riley O’Brien allowed a ninth-inning single and retired Patrick Bailey on a game-ending, double-play grounder for his third save, finishing a five-hitter.

Seeking its first postseason appearance since 2021, San Francisco (72-71) is four games behind the New York Mets for the third and final NL wild card. The Giants have lost two straight games after winning 11 of 12.

Kai-Wei Teng (2-4) matched his career high of eight strikeouts, allowing three runs, three hits and five walks in four-plus innings.

Lars Nootbaar chased Teng with an RBI single after walks to Jordan Walker, Nathan Church and José Fermín starting the fifth. Iván Herrera had an RBI single, Nolan Gorman drew a bases-loaded walk off José Butto, and Masyn Winn grounded into run-scoring double play for a 4-0 lead.

Key moment

After Devers broke up Gray’s no-hit bid, Dominic Smith and Matt Chapman hit RBI single. Svanson then struck out Joon-Ho Lee looking with the bases loaded, and center fielder Nathan Church made a running catch on a sharp line drive from Casey Schmitt.

Key stat

St. Louis is 14-5 when Gray starts at home.

Up next

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (13-9, 3.17 ERA) starts Monday night against visiting Arizona and RHP Nabill Crismatt (2-0, 2.14).

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (7-10, 4.89) is scheduled to oppose Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (12-7, 3.02) to open a three-game series in Seattle on Monday.

