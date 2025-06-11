MILWAUKEE (AP) — Spencer Schwellenbach pitched his first career complete game, Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. each hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Wednesday.

Atlanta took two of three at Milwaukee, its first series victory since winning two of three at Boston from May 16-18.

Schwellenbach (5-4) allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked none while throwing 105 pitches, 76 for strikes. He has worked at least six innings in seven consecutive starts.

Harris went deep in the second inning against rookie Chad Patrick (3-6). Acuña, who also singled twice, took Patrick deep in the fourth for his sixth homer since coming off the injured list on May 23.

Rhys Hoskins homered in the second for the Brewers. After that, Schwellenbach retired 13 straight batters before Brice Turang's single in the sixth. Eric Haase added a two-out RBI double in the eighth, but manager Brian Snitker stuck with Schwellenbach, who got Turang to fly out and then worked a perfect ninth.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich missed his second consecutive game with a swollen right wrist. He was by a pitch at Philadelphia on June 1 and aggravated the injury on a slide over the weekend.

Key moment

Jackson Chourio tripled in the first and ran on contact when William Contreras hit a one-out grounder to third baseman Austin Riley, who threw to the plate to make Chourio an easy out.

Key stat

Of Schwellenbach's 35 previous major league starts, his longest was an eight-inning effort against Miami on April 4.

Up next

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.08 ERA) starts against visiting Colorado on Friday.

Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski makes his major league debut on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who will start RHP Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.35).

