CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a two-run home run and Nick Lodolo allowed two runs on three hits in five innings to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 in a game called in the sixth inning because of rain.

The start was delayed two hours and seven minutes by severe weather. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, rain returned and the game was called after a 53-minute delay.

The Reds have won four straight and nine of their last 12 games to climb within one game of the third NL wild-card spot. They are a season high four games above .500 at 39-35.

Byron Buxton's 11th career leadoff homer put the Twins ahead 1-0. It was his second leadoff homer this season, and first since May 4 at Boston.

Nick Lodolo (5-5) allowed a run and two hits following Buxton's home run.

Steer put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the first with a two-out, two-run homer off Bailey Ober (4-4) who allowed four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

RBI singles by Matt McLain in the second and Will Benson in the third extended the Reds' lead to 4-1.

Key moment

After waiting more than two hours for the game to start, Buxton launched Lodolo's first pitch into the left-field seats for his 13th home run of the season.

Key stat

The Reds have scored 57 runs in the first inning, second most in the major leagues behind the Dodgers, who have scored 58.

Up next

Reds RHP Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92 ERA) will face Twins RHP Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30) in the series finale on Thursday.

