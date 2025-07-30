CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Wednesday night after Shohei Ohtani's pitching outing was cut short.

Ohtani left the mound accompanied by a trainer during the fourth inning with no outs and a 2-0 count against Spencer Steer. The Dodgers' two-way superstar threw six straight balls, including two consecutive wild pitches.

Ohtani was making his seventh mound start in his comeback from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, which occurred after the 2023 season. The Dodgers’ plan for Wednesday was for Ohtani to throw four innings. He threw 51 pitches, including 32 for strikes.

He remained in the game as the designated hitter and was 0 for 5.

After Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson walked in the eighth against Emmet Sheehan (0-3), Steer drove a ball to deep center on the 11th pitch of his at-bat. James Outman, who had just entered to play center field, nearly made a leaping catch at the wall, but the ball popped out of his glove, and Hays and Stephenson scored.

Will Benson singled to drive in Steer, his second RBI of the night.

Scott Barlow (4-0) got the final two outs in the eighth and Tony Santillan worked the ninth for his third save.

Freddie Freeman had a two-run homer for Los Angeles in the fourth inning.

Key moment

Sheehan looked like he was going to get out of the inning earlier in Steer's at-bat, but left fielder Andy Pages dropped a fly ball in foul territory after trying to make a jumping catch.

Key stat

The Reds have not been swept in any of their 35 series this season. That is the longest run in club history, surpassing the 1970 NL championship team's 32-series streak. Cincinnati is the only team not to have been swept this season.

Up next

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 3.62 ERA) gets the start in Friday's series opener at Tampa Bay.

Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.09 ERA) pitches Thursday against visiting Atlanta.

