DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson doubled and tripled in his return to the majors, and the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Saturday.

Torkelson, who turns 25 on Aug. 26, was batting .201 with four homers when he was demoted to Triple-A on June 2. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 amateur draft was called up this weekend, along with Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney — two of Detroit's top infield prospects.

Tigers right-hander Keider Montero (4-5) struck out five in five-plus innings in his 10th career start. He allowed two hits in his third consecutive win.

Tyler Holton followed Montero with three innings. Jason Foley finished the four-hitter, working around Aaron Judge's leadoff double in the ninth.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón (13-8) surrendered four runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first on Colt Keith’s RBI single, and then added three more runs in the second.

Torkelson hit a leadoff double. Rodón retired the next two batters, but Zach McKinstry hit an RBI single and Matt Vierling drew a walk. Andy Ibáñez then hit a two-run double to left.

Torkelson tripled to start the sixth, but was thrown out at home while trying to advance on an errant pitch.

UP NEXT

The Yankees and Tigers take a quick flight to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to finish the three-game series at Sunday night’s Little League World Series. Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.53 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Marcus Stroman (8-6, 4.01 ERA).

