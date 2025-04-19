DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the fifth inning off Seth Lugo, and the Detroit Tigers extended the Kansas City Royals' losing streak to six with a 3-1 win Saturday.

Detroit won the first three games of the four-game series and is 8-1 at Comerica Park, its best home start since nine straight wins to begin 1993.

Casey Mize (3-1) gave up one run and four hits in seven innings. He has allowed one run or none in three of four starts. Will Vest pitched the ninth for his first save this season, finishing a six-hitter.

Torkelson hit his seventh home run this season, giving him 21 RBIs, driving a 1-2 splitter into the Tigers bullpen in left-center.

Lugo (1-3) gave up five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He had tied his career high by allowing four homers in his previous start, at Yankee Stadium.

Kansas City is 1-8 on a 10-game trip that started in Cleveland and New York. The Royals are 8-14 and have gone 15 straight games without scoring more than four runs. They are 4 for 32 with runners in scoring position in the series.

Freddy Fermin hit a solo homer in the seventh and reached on an infield single with two outs in the ninth. Kyle Isbel popped out on the next pitch.

Key moment

Vinnie Pasquantino lined out to second baseman Colt Keith, who threw wildly to second to try to double up India for an inning-ending double play in the eighth. The ball went into foul territory down the left-field line, but India was fooled by shortstop Trey Sweeney's fake tag and didn't try to advance.

Key stat

Daniel Lynch IV retired Carpenter on a popup ending the seventh and has pitched 30 consecutive scoreless innings over 20 appearances dating to Aug. 26, the longest active streak in the majors.

Up next

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (0-3, 4.35) faces Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.66) on Sunday. Skubal, the AL Cy Young Award winner, has pitched 13 scoreless innings in his last two starts, striking out 15 and walking none.

