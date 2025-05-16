Right-hander Spencer Turnbull made his debut in the Toronto Blue Jays organization Thursday, pitching four strong innings for the High-A Dunedin Blue Jays.

Facing the Bradenton Marauders, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Turnbull allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four in an 11-6 win.

The Blue Jays signed the 32-year-old to a one-year deal earlier this month as they dealt with injuries and underperformance at the back end of their starting rotation. Toronto also brought in veteran righty Jose Urena on a one-year deal, who has since made three appearances with the club.

Turnbull was impressive in 17 outings last season for the Philadelphia Phillies, turning in a 2.65 ERA in 54.1 innings pitched. However, Turnbull's season was ended by a lat strain in June and he went unsigned into the 2025 regular season. When news of his signing became official, the Jays said Turnbull would be assigned to the FCL Blue Jays as he ramped up for the season.

A veteran of six big league campaigns split between the Detroit Tigers and Phillies, Turnbull has a 4.26 career ERA in 78 appearances.

The Blue Jays (21-22) will begin a series against the Tigers Friday evening at Rogers Centre.