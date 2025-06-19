Spencer Turnbull is set to make his first start in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform Friday as the team welcomes the Chicago White Sox.

The 32-year-old was initially called up by Toronto on June 8 and has pitched in two games out of the bullpen thus far, allowing one run while boasting a 2.08 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP across 4.1 innings.

The righty signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays in early May, and has since made five minor league starts across Triple-A and Single-A posting a combined 7.13 ERA.

Toronto (40-34) sits three games back of the New York Yankees for the American League East's top spot, while holding down a wildcard position. Chicago, however, holds the AL's worst record at 23-51 and will send Davis Martin to the bump.

The 28-year-old takes the mound for his 14th start for the White Sox this season, putting up a 3.79 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.