Matt Carpenter is once again a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The team announced a one-year deal for the 38-year-old third baseman on Friday.

A three-time All-Star with the team, Carpenter spent 11 seasons with the Cards from 2011 to 2021.

The native of Galveston, TX played for the San Diego Padres in 2023. In 76 games last season, Carpenter batted .176 with five home runs, 31 runs batted in and an OPS of .641.

Carpenter was traded to the Atlanta Braves in late December, but was released only days later.

In 1,452 career games with the Cardinals, Padres and New York Yankees, Carpenter has batted .260 with 175 HR, 644 RBI and an OPS of .818.