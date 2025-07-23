Erick Fedde's time with the St. Louis Cardinals is over.

The team designated the 32-year-old righty for assignment on Wednesday.

Righty Andre Granillo was recalled from the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds in a corresponding move.

Fedde was in the final year of a two-year, $15 million deal.

He appeared started 20 games this season, going 3-10 with an earned run average of 5.22 and WHIP of 1.505 over 101.2 innings pitched. He struck out 63 batters and walked 47. Fedde was coming off of a loss to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in which he went 3.0 innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits.

“He understood it. He was a pro about it," Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told MLB.com's John Denton. "He understood that we gave him several starts to try to correct and get on the other side of it. Unfortunately, it wasn't translating into games.”

“He was working hard at it, but he also understood where we are as an (organization), and that it opens up a spot for one of the young guys that's going to contribute moving forward.”

A native of Las Vegas, Fedde was in his eighth big league season and second with the Cards. He was acquired at the deadline last summer from the Chicago White Sox.

After spending the first six seasons of his career for the Washington Nationals, Fedde spent the 2023 campaign with the KBO's HC Dinos where he won the KBO League Most Valuable Player award.

For his career, Fedde is 33-52 in 153 games with a 4.87 ERA and 1.433 WHIP.