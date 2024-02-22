Albert Pujols's playing days might be over, but his managerial career is just getting started.

Dominican Winter League team Leones del Escogido announced the legendary slugger as its new manager on Thursday.

“We are beyond excited for him to take the reins of the Lions," general manager and New York Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas said. "[He] represents this organization very well and his presence will impact our players and the fans. He is very excited to begin his managerial career with Esído and we hope that he will lead us to win the championship."

A native of Santo Domingo, the 44-year-old Pujols ended his big league career after 22 seasons in 2022.

A lock for Cooperstown, Pujols was a three-time National League Most Valuable Player, 11-time All-Star and won two World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

A veteran of 3,080 games with the Cards, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols was a career .296 hitter with 3,384 hits, 709 home runs, fourth-most all-time, and a .918 OPS.

Pujols suited up for Leones during the 2021-2022 season. The 2024-2025 season gets underway in October.

