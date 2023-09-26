Adam Wainwright's career on the mound is at its end.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol confirmed on Tuesday that the 42-year-old hurler will not pitch again this season.

Adam Wainwright has thrown the final pitch of his career.



He will not make another start for the Cardinals, Oli Marmol said. Win No. 200 took everything he had. #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 26, 2023

Wainwright's final appearance will be a seven-shutout inning performance against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 18 that earned him his 200th career victory in a 1-0 win.

Marmol said that Wainwright will remain on the active roster for the team's final six games of the season and didn't rule out Wainwright pinch-hitting at some point. Wainwright was a Silver Slugger in 2017 and has 10 career home runs.

A native of Brunswick, GA, Wainwright is wrapping up his 18th and final season. In 21 starts this year, Wainwright went 5-11 with an earned run average of 7.40 and 1.901 WHIP over 101.0 innings pitched.

A three-time All-Star, Wainwright finishes his career at 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA and 1.242 WHIP over 2,668.1 IP in 478 appearances.

Wainwright was a member of the Cards' 2006 World Series-winning team.

The Cardinals begin a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night before returning home to wrap up the season with three games against the Cincinnati Reds.