Marmol confirms Wainwright won't pitch again
Adam Wainwright's career on the mound is at its end.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol confirmed on Tuesday that the 42-year-old hurler will not pitch again this season.
Wainwright's final appearance will be a seven-shutout inning performance against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 18 that earned him his 200th career victory in a 1-0 win.
Marmol said that Wainwright will remain on the active roster for the team's final six games of the season and didn't rule out Wainwright pinch-hitting at some point. Wainwright was a Silver Slugger in 2017 and has 10 career home runs.
A native of Brunswick, GA, Wainwright is wrapping up his 18th and final season. In 21 starts this year, Wainwright went 5-11 with an earned run average of 7.40 and 1.901 WHIP over 101.0 innings pitched.
A three-time All-Star, Wainwright finishes his career at 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA and 1.242 WHIP over 2,668.1 IP in 478 appearances.
Wainwright was a member of the Cards' 2006 World Series-winning team.
The Cardinals begin a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night before returning home to wrap up the season with three games against the Cincinnati Reds.