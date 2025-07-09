ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado was back in the St. Louis starting lineup Wednesday night, playing third base and batting fifth as the Cardinals played the second game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Arenado had missed the last three games with a right shoulder impingement. The eight-time All-Star also was sidelined for two games last week, after he had jammed while recording his 1,900th career hit in a game against the Guardians.

The 34-year-old Arenado is having perhaps the worst seasons of his 13-year big league career. The 10-time Gold Glove winner, who led the NL in homers three times during his days in Colorado and twice led the league in RBIs, entered Wednesday hitting just .248 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs in 81 games for St. Louis.

___

