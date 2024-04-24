The St. Louis Cardinals demoted struggling outfielder Jordan Walker to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday, the team announced.

Lefty Zack Thompson was also sent down with Walker. Infielder Jose Fermin and lefty John King were called up in corresponding moves.

In his second big-league season, the 21-year-old Walker was hitting .155 with nine hits, four runs batted in and an OPS of .497 in 50 at-bats.

A native of Stone Mountain, GA, Walker was originally taken with the 21st overall selection of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft.

Making his major league debut in 2023, Walker appeared in 1117 games last season, batting .276 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI and an OPS of .787.

The Cardinals (10-14) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13) in a matinee at Busch Stadium later on Wednesday.