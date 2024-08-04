CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed rookie center fielder Michael Siani on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on Sunday and recalled outfielder Victor Scott II from Triple-A Memphis.

The speedy Siani is batting .256 with two homers, 18 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 101 games. The 25-year-old was injured during his second at-bat of Saturday's 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Manager Oliver Marmol wasn't sure how much time Siani would miss.

“Obliques, they usually take a little while,” Marmol said. “It's different for every guy. We'll see how he responds over the next couple of days and have a better indication as to what it looks like.”

Lars Nootbaar played center for the Cardinals for their Sunday night game against the Cubs.

Scott opened the season with the Cardinals and played 20 games before being optioned to Memphis. In 21 games with St. Louis this season, he's batting .085 (5 for 65). At Memphis, Scott was batting .219 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 74 games.

St. Louis entered Sunday night's game at 57-54, second in the NL Central and 2 1/2 games out of the final NL wild card spot.

