ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Victor Scott II on the 10-day injured list before Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees.

Scott had an MRI and it revealed he has a left ankle sprain. He collided with the outfield wall in pursuit of Aaron Judge's home run in the third inning of Saturday’s game, a 12-8 Yankees victory.

Outfielder Nathan Church and left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano have been selected from Triple-A Memphis.

Right-handed pitcher Roddery Muñoz was optioned to Memphis.

Church will start in center and hit ninth.

Scott was hurt when he was trying to rob Judge of a home run. Scott almost brought back the Yankees slugger’s first career home run against the Cardinals after going high above the center-field wall with his glove. He landed awkwardly on his left ankle.

Scott has played in 116 games this season. He is hitting .223 with five home runs and 35 RBIs. Scott has 31 stolen bases.

Two starters also remain out of the St. Louis lineup — first baseman Willson Contreras (right foot contusion) and second baseman Brendan Donovan (left foot/groin soreness).

Contreras was hit by a pitch on the foot Tuesday and hasn’t played since. Alec Burleson has started each of St. Louis’ four games at first base since Contreras has been sidelined.

Donovan has been dealing with leg and foot injuries since being removed from a game against Toronto on June 10 with a sprained capsule in his left big toe. He has not played in the series against the Yankees.

