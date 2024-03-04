Newly signed St. Louis Cardinals righty starter Sonny Gray exited Monday's Grapefruit League game with the Washington Nationals early with right hamstring tightness.

Gray, 34, threw 20 pitches over 1.2 innings before exiting.

Gray was cruising through his second spring start, had thrown 20 pitches over 1 2/3 innings against the Nationals. https://t.co/qmurLBd8QD — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) March 4, 2024

A native of Smyrna, GA, Gray signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Cards in November.

A three-time All-Star, Gray is set to embark on a 12th big league season after spending the past two campaigns with the Minnesota Twins.

For his career, Gray is 98-85 with a 3.47 earned run average and WHIP of 1.204 over 1,571.0 IP in 279 games with the Twins, Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics.