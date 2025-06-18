The Toronto Blue Jays were in desperate need of a spark after a trying sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

Addison Barger's no-doubt home run to right field for a walk-off 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday provided it in a big way.

“There's always a belief,” said shortstop Bo Bichette.

“I mean, really, one through nine, everybody can get the job done in any moment. Up, down, close, not close, or whatever it is, anybody can get the job done. And we believe that. It's a special thing.”

Bichette contributed in a big way in the ninth inning, launching a homer of his own to left field one batter before Barger to even the score at four.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also smashed a ball 448 feet to centre field in the third inning, the longest home run of the season hit by a Blue Jay, as the top of the order pummeled Diamondbacks pitching.

The production came with an adjusted batting order as the Blue Jays sought to snap a three-game losing streak in which the top of the order struggled.

Bichette held his common spot atop the order, but Barger slotted in to bat second while Guerrero was bumped down to hit third. It was just the second time this season either Barger or Guerrero hit in those spots in the lineup.

The top three hitters in the order combined to go 5-for-34 over three games against the Phillies with a pair of walks - good for a .147 batting average.

“It's a constant battle between trying to construct a lineup where you could put some runs up against a starter, and then who do you want against high-leverage arms," manager John Schneider said after the game.

"I think Vladdy being comfortable in the three-hole is real. The numbers are what they are, and conversations with him are what they are. Glad it worked out today. But I think you have to have people around him to make it work.”

The top three in the order combined to go 7-for-14 with three doubles and three homers in the win on Tuesday.

Toronto also tied an unusual franchise record in the victory, seeing four separate players man centre field through the game - a mark not seen since 1985, per MLB.com's Julia Kreuz.

Starter Jonatan Clase was pulled from the game after being hit by a pitch in the knee in the fourth inning, and replacement Myles Straw was pulled an inning later after crashing into the outfield wall trying to chase down a Josh Naylor double.

Alan Roden covered centre before a Davis Schneider pinch-hit appearance shifted Will Robertson to centre for the final three innings.

When Straw lay on the field with what the team later called an ankle sprain, Naylor made his way out to centre field to check on his former Cleveland Guardians teammate - the two played together from 2021-24.

“I'm very thankful for the relationship we have,” Naylor said after the game. “So I hated to see him go down. He's like a brother to me, so I just want to make sure he was all right. I just don't want to see him hurt, you know. I mean, it's the worst thing with someone on the field to see them hurt. I've been through tremendous pain on the field, and I just wanted to make sure he was all right.”

Naylor, who was born and raised in nearby Mississauga, received a nod from teammates and opponents for his gesture.

“He was apologetic to Myles, and they played together,” Schneider said. “We didn't really say much. He just said, 'Hey man, hope you're OK,' basically, which, you know, pretty cool. You never really see an opposing runner go all the way out to centre. Canadians have nice manners.”

“I've seen maybe at, like, first base, where the play is a little closer, but not someone go all the way out there like that,” Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen said.

“Naylor’s a good dude, so I’m not shocked by the gesture. I think he’s a guy who enjoys and cares about the guys he plays with. So I’m not surprised he did that, it’s just the kind of guy that he is.”

The Blue Jays own the second wild-card slot in the American League behind a 39-33 record as they prepare to play the second game of a three-game set against Arizona on Wednesday.