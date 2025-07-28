The Blue Jays took three out of four games over the weekend against the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers. They have opened up a 5.5 game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, and, at 63-43, have the best record in all of baseball.

They are one of the best stories in the game this year. The offence is clicking on all cylinders. The starters are throwing the best they have all season, and they continue to make stellar defensive plays. They are playing with passion and determination. They are having fun and look like a close-knit team.

But it’s time to get better. The trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, so the clock is ticking.

More than a few deals that have already been made. The Seattle Mariners traded for first baseman Josh Naylor for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Yankees traded for third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. The Kansas City Royals added outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Diamondbacks and infielder Adam Frazier from the Pirates, in addition to extending starter Seth Lugo, which takes him off the market. The Rays added reliever Bryan Baker from the Orioles. The Mets also added Orioles reliever Gregory Soto.

The Naylor and McMahon deals could have the most impact, but even the smallest trade can change a team’s fortunes in a playoff race.

There are still plenty of good players available who will be traded between now and Thursday. The Jays must add a few of them.

They need a starting pitcher, a lefty reliever and a righty reliever. As much as Eugenio Suarez would improve the Jays, I don’t want to do anything to the roster to take at-bats away from Addison Barger. Plus, Anthony Santander and Daulton Varsho should be back at some point, and if they return to their average form, they will be great acquisitions.

The Jays need to add a starting pitcher. The rotation of Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Eric Lauer, and Max Scherzer has been very good over the past month-plus. But remember, if anyone gets hurt after July 31st, there is nowhere to go to fortify the staff except to the minor leagues.

In the ideal world, the Jays should add a starting pitcher at the top of the rotation. There may not be a pitcher who fits that role for the right price, but there will be starters who would at least upgrade and protect the rotation.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have two pending free-agent starters available: Zac Gallen ($13.5 Million) and Merrill Kelly ($7 Million). Gallen, 29, has better stuff and has been an ace in the past but is having a down year (5.60 ERA), while Kelly, 36, is more of a No. 2 starter and is pitching well this year (3.22 ERA). Gallen has the better pedigree, but Kelly is throwing better. The asking price for Kelly will be less than Gallen and, for me, the better value.

Padres starter Dylan Cease ($13.75 million) is also a pending free agent and has been a finalist for the Cy Young Award in his career, but he too is having a down year (3-10, 4.59). Any team acquiring him will pay the premium for his past elite performance even though he is underperforming this year.

Veteran Orioles’ starter Charlie Morton had a rough start to his season and was removed from Baltimore’s rotation, but he was pressed back into duty due to injuries and he has gotten back on track. He is 4-1 with a 3.89 ERA over his past seven starts. The 41-year-old has postseason pedigree and is a great teammate.

White Sox starter, Adrian Houser, 32, has been a pleasant surprise this year. He started the season with the Texas Rangers but was released in mid-May. He signed with the White Sox shortly after that and has been excellent ever since. He is 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA in 11 starts and has made himself desirable to contenders. He’s only making $1.375 million this year and is a free agent at the end of the season.

In addition to the rental starters mentioned above there are starters who are or could be available who offer multiple years of control.

Twins starter Joe Ryan, 29, is a solid No. 2 starter who is pitching like an ace this year. He is 10-5 with a 2.82 ERA. He is under control through the 2027 season. I’m not sure why the Twins would trade him with two-plus years of control remaining, but his name is out there. Even though the Twins don’t look like a playoff team this year, they want to get back to playoff contention in 2026. Ryan gives them a better chance to do that than what they can get in return. It’s not time to rebuild in Minnesota.

Cardinals starter Sonny Gray, 35, has a no-trade clause and has chosen not to be traded when asked because he loves St. Louis. Yet, he is getting older and may want a last shot to make the postseason. But he has a $35 million contract for next year, which is likely prohibitive.

The Miami Marlins are the second-best team in baseball since June 8. They have two controllable starters who have been rumoured to be on the block: former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, 29, and Edward Cabrera, 27.

Alcantara has pitched poorly (6.66 ERA) since coming back from Tommy John surgery. He is showing slow improvement, but I don’t think he is an obvious upgrade now. His contract runs through 2027 and is slated to make $17 million this year and next with a club option in 2027 for $21 million. Cabrera, on the other hand, is pitching well (3.48 ERA). He is under control through 2028 as he goes through the arbitration process.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller, 29, has been rumoured available as well. He is under control through 2028 with close to $60 million remaining on his deal. He is pitching well with a 3.53 ERA. It’s unclear if Pittsburgh will actually pull the trigger on a deal or not as they are unpredictable. Keller would be a nice addition for this year and a potential replacement for Bassitt, a pending free agent, next year.

Options for the bullpen

Minnesota Twins

There are a couple of dozen available relievers. The list no longer includes Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, who was placed on administrative leave Monday and is under investigation for gambling on baseball.

Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals is the headliner in the closer category. He has swing-and-miss stuff with an explosive fastball. He would move Jeff Hoffman into the seventh or eighth inning for John Schneider. David Bednar of the Pirates is another closer who could work in tandem with Hoffman at the end of the game.

Future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen is likely going to be available and has saved 18 of 19 games for the Angels this year. The Minnesota Twins have two relievers who can get outs in the ninth inning: Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.

There are other setup men who are available, like Twins lefty Danny Coulombe, who has been unbelievable good this year (1.16 ERA). Dennis Santana of the Pirates will be highly coveted. Nats reliever Kyle Finnegan is more likely to be a setup man on a playoff contender, but he has gotten outs in the ninth as well.

As far as position players, the only one who would make sense for Toronto would be Suarez to upgrade third base. Barger could move to left field on an everyday basis. Sure, Varsho and Santander will be back from the injured list at some point and when they return Varsho can share some of the playing time in centre field while Santander shares the DH role.

The Jays need to think big at the deadline. This is the time to go for it. They have the best record in baseball this late in the season for the first time since 1992. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was signed with the hopes of winning a championship. This team has a legitimate chance to represent the AL in the World Series. They need a starter and two relievers including one that can pitch the ninth inning over Hoffman.

If I was making the decision, I would trade for either Kelly as a rental or Keller or Cabrera as controllable starters. The Jays need one of the three. I would add two relievers to the bullpen including lefty Coulombe and either Jansen, Bednar, Jax or Duran.

I believe Suarez’s market will get too rich for the Jays to consider him, but if it falls apart in some way it would be the icing on the cake if the Jays can get him.

It is time to go for it!