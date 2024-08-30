PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker keeps the faith he can return to Philadelphia’s rotation.

Winless since early May and with a 6.50 ERA this season, Walker knows a spot in the starting rotation won’t happen this year. The Phillies gave Walker the hook this week and demoted him to the bullpen, hoping the move can help the right-hander fix issues with velocity and command that spoiled his season.

“Being in the rotation didn’t work out this year,” Walker said. “Not saying it still won’t but I need to be effective as possible in the bullpen.”

On the hook for nearly $40 million over the next two years, the Phillies have essentially turned Walker into a mop-up reliever down the stretch as they chase an NL East title. The 32-year-old Walker has little experience out of the bullpen. He’s made 208 starts out of 212 career appearances over a big league career that dates to 2013 and includes stints with Seattle, Arizona, Toronto and the Mets.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson informed Walker of the decision ahead of the opener Thursday of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Walker (3-6) had not won a game since May 22 and had lost his last six decisions. He was tagged for six runs on 13 hits in six innings in a 10-0 loss to Houston on Wednesday. He did not strike out a batter.

The Phillies have lost his last nine starts.

“It’s just kind of my first year I’ve been bad all year,” Walker said ahead of Friday’s game. “Usually I’ve had moments where it’s bad but some moments where it’s really good. I just haven’t had it this year.”

The Phillies certainly expected more when they signed Walker to a four-year, $72 million deal prior to the 2023 season.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Walker said. “Just keep going, try and stay confident in myself knowing that I’ve done it for so long.”

Thomson did not name a new fifth starter for the Phillies, though July sensation Tyler Phillips appears a strong candidate to take Walker’s spot in the rotation. The next turn would come Tuesday in Toronto.

Walker is 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA in four starts since he returned from a right finger injury that landed him on the injured list.

Walker — who did not pitch in the postseason last year as the Phillies advanced to the NL Championship Series — is 72-62 with a 4.12 ERA lifetime.

