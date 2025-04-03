PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Thursday.

Walker, who was pulled from the Phillies rotation in 2024 because of his ineffectiveness, was making his season debut as a starter filling in for the injured Ranger Suárez. He allowed three hits and struck out four.

After striking out Hunter Goodman for the final out of the sixth inning, Walker received a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd — the same fans that booed him during introductions.

The win capped of a three-game sweep of the Rockies for Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper had an RBI double off Antonio Senzatela — one of 10 hits yielded by the Rockies starter, however it was the only run he allowed in 5 1/3 innings.

Schwarber homered off Luis Peralta to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. It was Schwarber's fourth home run in six games this season.

J.T. Realmuto had three hits and a walk and scored the other Phillies run on a wild pitch by Tyler Kinley.

José Alvarado pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth inning to pick up his first save of the season.

Evan Bouchard drove in the only Colorado run with a pinch hit single in the top of the ninth.

Key moment

Colorado OF Mickey Moniak dropped a fly ball off the bat of Schwarber to lead off the fifth inning. Schwarber would eventually score on Harper's double to break the scoreless tie.

Key stat

Schwarber extended his season-opening hitting streak to six games — the longest to start a season in his career.

Up next

Colorado returns home Friday and will start RHP Ryan Feltner (0-0, 3.60) against RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 1.80) and the Athletics.

The Phillies turn to LHP Jesús Luzardo (1-0, 3.60) as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers and RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 2.70) on Friday.

