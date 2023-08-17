Taiwan throws perfect game at Canada at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Taiwan threw a combined perfect game to beat Canada 6-0 on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series.

Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun did damage on the mound and with his bat, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts and hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to cap the scoring.

Jaxon Weir started for Canada and allowed three runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.

Nickson Heilsing gave up three runs, including Fan's two-run blast, over 1 1/3 innings.

Cresson Malbeuf pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, while Tate Sexsmith allowed one hit and no runs in the sixth and final inning.

Canada, represented by the North Regina Little League team, drops into the elimination half of the international bracket and faces Czechia in a must-win game on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.