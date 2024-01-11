ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Slugging outfielder Randy Arozarena and injured ace Shane McClanahan were among eight players who agreed to contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday and avoided arbitration.

Right-hander Jason Adam and designated hitter/outfielder Harold Ramírez remained on track for hearings next month. Tampa Bay went to four hearings last year, beating left-hander Colin Poche and right-hander Ryan Thompson, and losing to Ramírez and Poche.

Arozarena, an AL All-Star last year, will get $8.1 million. up from $4.15 million. He hit .254 with 23 homers, 83 RBIs and also stole 22 bases.

McClanahan reached a $7.2 million, two-year deal that pays $3.6 million annually. He had his second Tommy John surgery on Aug. 21 and is not expected back until 2025. The left-hander went 11-2 with 3.29 ERA in 21 starts last season.

Also agreeing to one-year contracts were right-handers Aaron Civale ($4.9 million), Shawn Armstrong ($2.05 million), Zack Littell ($1.85 million) and Drew Rasmussen ($1,865,000), Poche ($2,375,000), and infielder Isaac Paredes ($3.4 million).

Rasmussen will start the season on the injured list after hybrid internal brace surgery on his right elbow in July. He has had a pair of Tommy John surgeries.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB