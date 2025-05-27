The Tampa Bay Rays are making an addition behind the plate.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports the team is acquiring catcher Matt Thaiss from the Chicago White Sox.

Thaiss, 30, was in his first season with the team after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

In 35 games this season, Thaiss was batting .212 with 18 hits, a home run, eight runs batted in and an OPS of .676.

For his career, Thaiss is a .209 hitter with 156 hits, 23 home runs, 87 RBI and a .656 OPS in 748 at-bats over 280 games.

Danny Jansen and Ben Rortvedt are the team's current catching options on the major league roster.