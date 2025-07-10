The Tampa Bay Rays are beefing up their bullpen in a move with a division rival.

Robert Murray reports the team is acquiring righty reliever Bryan Baker from the Baltimore Orioles.

Baker, 30, has made 42 appearances for the O's this season. He's 3-2 with a 3.52 earned run average and 1.096 WHIP over 38.1 innings pitched.

A native of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Baker is in his fifth big league season, having made his debut in 2021 with a single appearance for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He's appeared in 174 games over the past four seasons with the Orioles.

Baker is making $768,700 this season and is arbitration-eligible for three more seasons.