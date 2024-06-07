The Tampa Bay Rays activated shortstop Taylor Walls off of the 60-day injured list and designated Harold Ramirez for assignment in a corresponding move.

Walls, 27, will be eligible to make his season debut after recuperating from offseason hip surgery.

Ramirez, 29, was in his third season with the team. In 48 games this season, Ramirez was batting .268 with 44 hits, a home run, 13 runs batted in and an OPS of .589.

An outfielder and designated hitter, Ramirez previously played for the Miami Marlins and Cleveland.

A native of Cartagena, Venezuela, Ramirez previously spent time in the Toronto Blue Jays' system.