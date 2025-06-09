BOSTON (AP) — Jake Mangum had four hits, and Junior Caminero drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning on Monday night as the Tampa Bay Rays took advantage of Boston mistakes to win 10-8 and spoil the debut of top Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony.

Tampa loaded the bases off Zack Kelly in the 11th and Caminero took a 3-2 pitch for a walk. Mangum followed with a chopper to the right side that was fielded by first baseman Romy Gonzalez, but his throw to Kelly (1-3) was awkward and late.

Ian Seymour pitched two innings in his major league debut for the victory as Tampa won for the sixth time in seven games.

Anthony was hitless in four at-bats, with one walk and an RBI groundout in the ninth that cut the deficit to 7-6. Kristian Campbell followed by hitting a high chopper over the mound and beating the throw to first for a game-tying single.

Anthony also let a single roll under his glove in right field for an error that led to an unearned run in the fifth — one of two official errors to go with a run-scoring wild pitch, a hit batsman and a botched infield fly.

Anthony was due to lead off the bottom half of the 11th, but Rob Refsnyder pinch hit for him and walked. With two on and two out, Gonzalez took a 3-2 pitch for a third strike and was ejected for arguing the call; the Red Sox had no other batters to replace him.

No matter, Ceddanne Rafaela lined the next pitch to short for the third out.

Key moment

Taylor Walls hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give Tampa an 8-7 lead. Boston tied it in the bottom half when first baseman Jonathan Aranda dropper a grounder that would have been the final out, then threw wide of Seymour for a second error, this one allowing the tying run to score.

Key stat

Anthony’s line was 0 for 4 with one RBI, one walk, one strikeout and one fielding error.

Up next

Tampa RHP Ryan Pepiot (3-5) faces Boston RHP Lucas Giolito on Tuesday in the second of three games in the series.

