TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe, Yandy Díaz and rookie Jake Mangum homered, Ryan Pepiot posted a quality start and Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-5 win over the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon.

Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Rays batted around and scored five runs. Lowe’s leadoff shot tied the contest, Brandon Lowe followed with a double to extend his major-league leading hitting streak to 18 games and Díaz put Tampa Bay ahead with a two-run homer.

Pepiot (6-6) pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two runs — on Brent Rooker and Max Schuemann solo homers — walking three with nine strikeouts. He fanned five of his last six batters.

Mangum got the Rays on the board with an inside-the-park homer, crushing a slider to the deepest part of the park, just out of reach of center fielder Denzel Clarke. The first such homer by a Rays player in two years, it was the 24th in franchise history.

Max Muncy also homered for the A’s, which got three hits from Schuemann. Second baseman Luis Urías departed in the sixth with right hamstring tightness.

Key moment

Down 6-2 entering the ninth, the A’s quickly scored three runs. With Rays closer Pete Fairbanks unavailable after pitching the last two days, Edwin Uceta loaded the bases with one out, then fanned Rooker and Nick Kurtz to end the game for his first save of the season.

Key stat

Rays pitchers recorded a season-best 17 strikeouts, one day after fanning 15 Athletics on Tuesday night.

Up next

The A’s return home to face the Giants on Friday, starting LHP JP Sears (6-7, 5.09). San Francisco is undecided on its starter. Tampa Bay begins a 10-game road trip at Minnesota on Friday, with RHP Zack Littell (7-7, 3.61 ERA) on the mound. The Twins have yet to announce a starter.

