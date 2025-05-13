The Tampa Bay Rays will be without Yandy Diaz when they open a three-game set at Rogers Centre against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The team placed the 33-year-old designated hitter on the restricted list and recalled Coco Montes from Triple-A Durham.

The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports that Diaz does not currently possess a valid passport and would not be admitted into Canada.

A native of Sagua la Grande, Cuba, Diaz is in his ninth big league season, all coming with the Rays.

Through 40 games, Diaz is batting .238 with 38 hits, six home runs, 20 runs batted in and an OPS of .691 in 160 at-bats.