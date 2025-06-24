KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays are recalling speedy rookie outfielder Chandler Simpson, who stole 19 bases in his first 35 major league games this season before a roster squeeze forced him back to Triple-A Durham.

The return of Simpson on Tuesday came a day after the Rays optioned center fielder Kameron Misner to Durham. Misner has played stellar defense but was hitting just .148 with a .425 OPS since May 1.

The 24-year-old Simpson made his big league debut April 19, earlier than planned because of injuries in the Tampa Bay outfield. He stole five bases in his last two games before going back down in late May. Josh Lowe and Jake Mangum had returned from injuries, and the Rays decided to keep Misner in the majors because of his defense.

Simpson scored from second base on an infield hit to help spark a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees on May 4.

A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Simpson is hitting .285. He has played primarily left field but had several starts in center. In his two stints with Durham this season, Simpson is hitting .333 with 19 steals in 33 games. He has 225 steals in 266 career minor league games.

