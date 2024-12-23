The Tampa Bay Rays and outfielder Eloy Jimenez have agreed to a minor league deal, according to multiple reports.

Jimenez, 28, split last season between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles and struggled to regain the offensive form he had earlier in his career.

In a total of 98 games between the two clubs, Jimenez slashed .238/.289/.336 with six home runs and 23 RBI. The White Sox traded him to the O's on July 30 in exchange for minor league pitcher Trey McGough.

Jimenez hit 31 home runs as a rookie in 2019 and was named a Silver Slugger the season after. But Jimenez's power dropped off a cliff this past season as his .336 slugging finished well below his career average of .462.

A native of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Jimenez has appeared in a total of 534 regular season games spread across six big league seasons.