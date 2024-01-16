The Tampa Bay Rays have signed former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jacob Waguespack to a minor league contract, it was announced Monday.

The deal carries an invite to the Rays' big league camp.

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed RHP Jacob Waguespack to a minor league contract with an invitation to ML camp. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) January 15, 2024

Waguespack, 30, spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays, recording a 5.08 ERA in 27 outings.

He signed with Japan's Orix Buffaloes in 2022 and pitched effectively out of their bullpen, recording a 2.66 ERA in 35 appearances that year. But he struggled with his control the season after, walking 4.8 hitters per nine innings and turning in a 4.76 ERA last season.

The Prairieville, La., native spent the 2021 campaign in Triple-A with the Buffalo Bisons, splitting time between the bullpen and starting rotation en route to a 2.86 ERA.