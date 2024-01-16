Scoreboard

Rays sign ex-Jay Waguespack to minor league deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jacob Waguespack to a minor league contract, it was announced Monday.

The deal carries an invite to the Rays' big league camp.

Waguespack, 30, spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Blue Jays, recording a 5.08 ERA in 27 outings.

He signed with Japan's Orix Buffaloes in 2022 and pitched effectively out of their bullpen, recording a 2.66 ERA in 35 appearances that year. But he struggled with his control the season after, walking 4.8 hitters per nine innings and turning in a 4.76 ERA last season.

The Prairieville, La., native spent the 2021 campaign in Triple-A with the Buffalo Bisons, splitting time between the bullpen and starting rotation en route to a 2.86 ERA.

 