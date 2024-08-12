ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot could return to the rotation late this week after being hospitalized last month for a knee infection that is believed to the result of a spider bite during the All-Star break.

Pepiot was admitted to Columbia University Medical Center in New York and received antibiotics in his right knee after being placed on the 15-day injured list on July 19.

Pepiot had some bug bites while playing golf during the break, but make the trip for a series at the New York Yankees.

The swelling in his knee reached a point where he needed help to walk into the hospital.

"The first couple days, like, when I went into the hospital, it was real bad," Pepiot said before Monday night's game with Houston. “I couldn't put any weight on my right leg. The first few days it was pretty swollen, a lot of fluid, and it was kind of slushy.”

Pepiot said the swelling is down, which allowed him to get back on the mound.

A 26-year-old right-hander, Pepiot is 6-5 with a 3.92 ERA in 17 starts. He was acquired from the Dodgers in December as part of the trade that sent right-hander Tyler Glasnow to Los Angeles.

Pepiot last pitched for the Rays on July 14, throwing six innings of two-hit ball in a 2-0 win over Cleveland. He started for Double-A Montgomery on Saturday, and rejoined the team Sunday to continue working out.

He will be adjusting his golfing attire, forgoing shorts.

“I’ll be wearing pants whenever I, like, do something outside,” Pepiot said. “When I play golf, I get the scenic view of the golf course."

