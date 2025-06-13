NEW YORK (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer to cap Tampa Bay's six-run sixth inning and the Rays came back to beat the Mets 7-5 on Friday night and snap New York's six-game winning streak.

Mets starter Clay Holmes exited after five innings with a 5-1 lead, but Paul Blackburn was charged with four runs while giving up hits to four of the five batters he faced.

Jake Mangum chased Blackburn with a two-run single and José Caballaro followed with a run-scoring groundout against Max Kranick (3-2) before Jansen hit a 389-foot homer to left on a 2-2 pitch.

The Mets stranded seven runners over the final four innings. New York lost at Citi Field for the first time since May 28 and dropped to 27-8 at home.

Eric Orze (1-0), who pitched briefly for the Mets last season, earned his first big league win by getting three outs after Rays starter Taj Bradley exited without recording an out in the fifth. Bradley gave up five runs — all unearned.

Mason Montgomery, Garrett Cleavinger, Edwin Uceta and Pete Fairbanks — who earned his 13th save — combined for four scoreless innings for the Rays, who won despite committing a season-high three errors and issuing seven walks.

Jonathan Aranda homered in the fourth for the Rays.

Starling Marte had three hits and three RBIs for the Mets, while Tyrone Taylor hit into a run-scoring fielder’s choice in the fourth. Juan Soto drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Key moments

Fairbanks wriggled out of a first-and-third jam in the ninth by getting Brett Baty to hit into a forceout and striking out Ronny Mauricio.

Key stat

The six runs allowed by the Mets in the fifth tied a season high set on May 18, when the Yankees scored six times in the eighth inning of an 8-2 win.

Up next

Mets RHP Tylor Megill (5-4, 3.76 ERA) faces Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-4, 2.22 ERA) Saturday.

