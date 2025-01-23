LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Tanner Scott's $72 million, four-year contract was finalized Thursday by the Los Angeles Dodgers, raising the World Series champions' offseason spending to $452 million on eight players.

The left-hander was a first-time All-Star last year, going 9-6 with a 1.75 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances for Miami and San Diego, which acquired Scott on July 30. He struck out 84 and walked 36 in 72 innings.

The 30-year-old is 31-24 with a 3.56 ERA and 55 saves for Baltimore (2017-21), Miami (2022-24) and San Diego.

After winning their second title in five years, the Dodgers kept utilityman Tommy Edman with a $74 million, five-year contract, outfielder Teoscar Hernández with a $66 million three-year deal and right-hander Blake Treinen for $22 million over two years.

Los Angeles has added Scott, left-hander Blake Snell ($182 million for five years), outfielder Michael Conforto ($17 million for one season) and second baseman Hyeseong Kim ($12.5 million for three years), and also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Roki Sasaki for a $6.5 million signing bonus.

During the 2023-24 offseason, Los Angeles committed more than $1.3 billion to five players: two-way star Shohei Ohtani ($700 million for 10 years), right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million for 12 years) and Tyler Glasnow ($136,562,500 for five years), Hernández ($23.5 million for one year) and catcher Will Smith ($140 million for 10 years).

In addition, the Dodgers owed release fees to Japanese clubs of $50,625,000 for Yamamoto and $1,625,000 for Sasaki.

