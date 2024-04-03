MIAMI (AP) — Taylor Ward homered, Nolan Schanuel extended his career-starting consecutive on-base streak to 35 games and the Los Angeles Angels beat Miami 10-2 on Wednesday, sending the Marlins to their first winless seven-game homestand and worst start in franchise history.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval struck out seven over 5 2/3 innings and overcame an opening day outing in which he allowed five runs in 1 2/3 innings. Sandoval (1-1) limited Miami to two runs and four hits. The left-hander absorbed a 101.9 mph comebacker to his left foot hit by Miami’s Vidal Brujan in the third, but remained in the game.

Ward also had two singles and two RBIs, Miguel Sanó doubled and walked twice and Zach Neto had two hits and two RBIs.

Schanuel extended his streak when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. He is third on the MLB all-time list for consecutive games reaching base to start a career. Alvin Davis (1984) is first at 47 games and Truck Hannah (1918) second at 38 games. Schanuel also had an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

The Marlins have lost seven games to start their season. They had already set the franchise's record for worst start on Tuesday when they lost their sixth in a row.

Marlins starter A.J. Puk (0-2) completed four innings and allowed four runs (two earned) and five hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked three.

Miami narrowed the 4-0 deficit on RBI singles from Josh Bell and Jake Burger in the third inning, but couldn't keep pace with Los Angeles the rest of the way.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: INF Luis Rengifo exited in the fifth after feeling light-headed. ... 3B Anthony Rendon was given the day off. Rendon is in a season-starting 0-for-19 skid.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (0-1, 9.00) will start the Angels’ season home opener Friday against Boston. The Red Sox will go with RHP Kutter Crawford (0-0, 0.00).

Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (0-1, 6.75) will start the opener of a three-game series in St. Louis on Thursday. RHP Lance Lynn (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Cardinals.

