SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a grand slam to cap a six-run ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the San Diego Padres 9-5 on Monday night.

The Angels rallied against Robert Suarez, who had converted 18 consecutive save opportunities — including 15 this season. Alek Jacob replaced Suarez and struck out Jorge Soler before Ward delivered.

Suarez (0-1) yielded a one-out single before walking four straight batters, forcing in two runs. The right-hander allowed just one run in his first 18 appearances this year.

Zach Neto hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles in the third. But San Diego scored three runs in the bottom half.

Jackson Merrill hit an RBI single, and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi committed a throwing error on Xander Bogaerts' comebacker, bringing home two more runs. Gavin Sheets then singled to left but Matthew Lugo threw Bogaerts out at home.

San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. led off the fifth with his 10th homer, and a Bogaerts sacrifice fly made it 5-3 in the eighth.

Kikuchi allowed four runs — two earned — and seven hits in six innings. Brock Burke (4-0) pitched the eighth, and Kenley Jansen fanned two in a scoreless ninth.

King struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. He was charged with three runs — two earned — and four hits.

It was San Diego's first home game this month after a 6-3 road trip.

Key moment

Ward drove a 2-2 pitch deep to left for his fifth career grand slam.

Key stat

Suarez had never walked more than two in a game and had just four in his first 17 2/3 innings.

Up next

RHP José Soriano (2-4, 4.00 ERA) starts Tuesday for the Angels against RHP Dylan Cease (1-2, 4.91 ERA).

