BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani did not homer -- for the first time in a week – but Teoscar Hernandez did on Friday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2.

Ohtani, who had tied the franchise record by homering in five consecutive games, struck out twice, singled, walked and popped up foul to the catcher. Hernandez had two hits for the Dodgers, including a two-run homer that made it 5-2 in the eighth.

Emmet Sheehan (2-1) held Boston to three hits, striking out five in five innings. Ben Casparius pitched the ninth for his first career save.

Brayan Bello (6-5) gave up three runs and six hits with two walks, striking out five in 5 1/3 innings for Boston.

2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts did not play in the game as the Dodgers made their second trip to Fenway Park since he was traded to Los Angeles on the eve of the 2020 season.

Key moment

With the Dodgers leading 3-2 in the fifth and runners on first and third, Bello struck out Freddie Freeman and Hernandez to end the inning.

Key stat

Boston catcher Connor Wong lined a double off the Green Monster in the fifth inning. It was his first extra-base hit of the season after 13 singles in 90 at-bats in 36 games. His last extra-base hit was a double against Tampa Bay on the final day of the 2024 season.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (11-4) will face Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (4-1) on Saturday.

