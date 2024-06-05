ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas All-Star shortstop Corey Seager left the Rangers' game Wednesday night against Detroit because of tightness in his left hamstring after hitting an RBI single in the second inning.

Seager sliced the opposite-field hit down the line in left to score Travis Jankowski for a 1-0 lead. Manager Bruce Bochy and trainer Matt Lucero headed to first base, and Seager left the game.

Seager extended his career-best on-base streak to 28 games. He had a 16-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday night.

Tigers starter Kenta Maeda left after throwing only two pitches. He rubbed the area of his right-side ribs after throwing his second pitch.

